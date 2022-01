DRUGS worth €3.1m have been seized at Dublin Port in a joint operation between gardaí and Revenue officials.

The huge haul of cocaine was found on Saturday with the assistance of detector dog James.

The drugs, weighing 45kg, had been concealed in a vehicle's refrigerated unit.

A 46-year-old man was arrested and is currently being detained at Bridewell Garda Station.

The operation was carried out by personnel from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Revenue Customs Service.