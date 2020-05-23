AN IRISH bridal shop is already busy taking orders for matching white face mask veils from wedding parties eager to ease any fears over COVID-19.

With Ireland’s Health Minister, Simon Harris, confirming that some small weddings will be allowed to go ahead from July onwards, it appears that some businesses are already gearing up for life in the “new normal”.

Angelo Bridal on Doret Street in Dublin certainly seem to be ahead of the curve in that respect.

They have already begun stocking their latest COVID-19-inspired creation: a carefully tailored face mask that can double as a veil and is designed to match their gowns.

According to Angelo Bridal owner Oana Chaicac, the idea of creating bridal face masks started out as a “bit of fun” to raise money for frontline workers.

“My brother Alain is a frontline worker in St Vincent’s Private Hospital so he is putting his health at risk every day he is in work,” she told the Irish Mirror.

“We thought it would be nice to give the staff something to thank all of them for all they are doing. It’s all about everyone pulling together.”

However, what started as a bit of fun has quickly turned into a major money spinner for the bridal shop.

“Due to placing the hand-made masks on the mannequins for a laugh we are now getting orders from brides asking for face masks to match their wedding dresses due to concerns over health safety,” she said.

“They are also asking for masks to team up with their bridesmaids' outfits.”

After months of uncertainty and lost revenue, it sounds like Angelo Bridal and wedding parties across Dublin will have something to celebrate again soon.