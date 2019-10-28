Dublin Fire Brigade hit with rocks while they attempted to extinguish bonfire blaze in capital
News

Dublin Fire Brigade hit with rocks while they attempted to extinguish bonfire blaze in capital

FIREFIGHTERS IN Dublin were targeted with rocks while attempting to put out an out-of-control bonfire in Dublin.

The incident occurred on the evening of Friday, October 27, at a residence somewhere in south Dublin.

Firefighters were called to the scene to help tackle a bonfire that had spread and was out of control.

Dublin Fire Brigade posted an image on Twitter of one of their engines and the dent caused by a stone thrown at the vehicle.

Thankfully, noo firefighters were injured in the attack.

Writing on social media, Dublin Fire Brigade to shine a light on the attack and appeal for calm and sensible behaviour this upcoming Halloween.

“No firefighters injured when rocks were thrown at this fire engine in the South city,” they wrote.

"We're reminding everybody that we want everyone to have fun this Halloween but our crews do have to extinguish fires if they're proving dangerous,” they wrote.

The use or supply of fireworks in Ireland is a criminal offence.

Pictures of the damage done by the attack sparked an angry response on Twitter.

“Anyone who tries to harm emergency services doing their job should really be arrested,” one critic wrote. “It’s despicable.”

“Respect should be shown to all who serve our communities,” another added.

