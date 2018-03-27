Dublin man pleads for help to find wife who went missing on beach in India

AN IRISHMAN whose wife has been missing in India since March 18 is pleading with the public to help him find her.

Liga Skromane vanished on a beach in Kerala, India shortly after arriving in the country.

She hasn’t been seen or heard from since, and husband Andrew Jordan from Swords, Dublin and Liga’s sister Ilze have been in India since, trying desperately to locate her.

Now, Andrew fears that local police aren’t taking their concerns seriously and is urging investigators and the public to step up efforts.

He said: “I was told yesterday by police that my wife was last spotted by locals on March 18.

“I checked with locals and they could even identify her by her clothes. The description matched.

“She is well-travelled and an intelligent woman. She knows what needs to be done if she has lost direction.”

Liga’s sister Ilze fears the Latvian national has been taken against her will, saying: “We believe she must have been taken away by a group that is not letting her off.”

Ilze revealed that Liga had travelled to the popular tourist destination in south India for treatment for depression and is said to have left a local health centre to buy cigarettes but never came back.

She told reporters: “The police, I think, initially kept thinking that she will return by herself and that she must have gone away for a while. We suspect something else.

“We believe she must have been taken away by a group that is not letting her off. We need help in locating her. We came to Kerala for her to be cured because doctors in our country couldn’t find any answers to her illness.”

Ilze found that her sister’s sandals had vanished from their shared room but her bag, passport and wallet were still there.

With help from staff at the Dharma Ayurveda Centre for Advanced Healing in Kerala, she discovered Liga had gotten into a local rickshaw at 7.30am.

She is understood to have travelled 30km south to Kovalam beach, where she was dropped at the main rickshaw stand at 8.30am.

Ilze said she headed to that beach and spoke to two people who had passed Liga at around 11.30am — but after that she was nowhere to be seen.

Liga is 33 years old, 170cm in height, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Ilze issued the following plea on social media for help in finding her sister.

