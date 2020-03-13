Dublin restaurant offers Irish doctors and nurses free meals during ongoing coronavirus crisis

A RESTAURANT in Dublin is offering doctors and nurses free meals throughout the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The Vintage Kitchen on Poolbeg Street will be offering lunch and dinner to doctors and nurses - free of charge - as they battle away trying to contain the coronavirus outbreak and treat patients.

Chef Sean Drugan took to Twitter this morning to reveal that he's "keeping a table of two" open at all times in a bid to support and reward the hard-working healthcare service men and women working in hospitals nearby.

"From Wednesday 18th of March I am keeping a table of two for nurses and doctors to avail of free lunch and dinner," his statement read.

"I will do this as long as I can and when we are open which is Tuesday to Saturday normally. Our times opening are 12 for lunch, last orders 2.15. Dinner 5.30/6pm or 8.30.

"It is first come based so that means reserving through me via Twitter DM or if you don't have Twitter, [email protected]

"People have different stresses in their life and maybe as a nurse or doctor you can nominate a fellow colleague whom you may think needs it more than you.

"I am doing this for the next few weeks and will review on the 29th of March. If any other restaurant wants to use this statement, please do. Best wishes to all and a healthy future and better sense of community."

Way to go, Sean! Way to Dublin!