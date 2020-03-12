Dublin school pays tribute to special needs teacher who died after being hit by getaway car

A DUBLIN school has paid tribute to a 54-year-old teacher who was killed after being hit by a getaway car as it fled a crime scene on Tuesday.

The woman who died was named locally today as Jacqueline McGovern. She was a special needs teacher in the local Our Lady of Good Counsel girls national school.

"We are devastated at the loss of our colleague who worked in one of our three classes for children with autism, and the injury of another staff member," said principal Caroline Quinn on Wednesday.

"Today is about supporting each other, the children, and the school community," she said.

"Our critical incident management plan is being implemented and we are supported in that through a team from the National Education Psychological Service.

Advertisement

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both colleagues," Ms Quinn added.

The tragic incident occurred in south Dublin on Tuesday evening after a three suspects held up a Centra convenience store in Killarney with knives.

They entered the shop around 9pm where they threatened staff with the bladed weapons before making off with the contents of the till.

They then jumped in a getaway car to make their escape, and ended up driving on to a public footpath, driving into two female pedestrians; Ms McGovern and a colleague of hers.

Following the crash, the suspects abandoned the car at the scene and fled on foot.

Gardai are still investigating, however no arrests have been made as of yet.

Outside Our Lady of Good Counsel girls national school, a small memorial has been set up where pupils, staff members and locals have laid flowers, lit candles and written tribute messages to both teachers.