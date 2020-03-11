Woman run over and killed by getaway driver after armed robbery in Dublin

A 54-YEAR-OLD woman has died after being run over by a getaway driver making his escape from an armed robbery in south Dublin.

Gardaí are seeking information that could lead to the apprehension of three suspects who held up a Centra convenience store in Killarney with knives.

The men entered the shop just after 9pm where they threatened staff with bladed weapons before making off with the contents of the till.

They then made their escape by car where, in the ensuing escape, they ended up driving the vehicle on to a footpath at the junction of Ballinclea and Avondale roads, ploughing into two female pedestrians in the process.

The three raiders subsequently abandoned the car before fleeing the scene on foot.

The incident occurred at around 9:20pm on the evening of Tuesday, March 10.

Advertisement

Both women were taken to St Vincent's University Hospital, where one died early this morning.

The other woman, aged 51, remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are continuing to search for the three robbers.

In the meantime, they are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.

They can contact them in Dún Laoghaire on 01-6665000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.