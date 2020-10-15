Dublin Zoo is now hiring people to be Christmas elves

DUBLIN ZOO are looking for cheery, enthusiastic folk to be elves in their Christmas experience this year.

As the festive season approaches, the zoo is looking to bolster their team with people who are "passionate" about the holidays to be a part of their majestic winter wonderland setup in the run up to Christmas.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Dublin Zoo announced that they're looking to hire "some enthusiastic elves to help create an unforgettable Christmas experience for the families who visit Dublin Zoo’s Christmas Experience."

Are you passionate about Christmas, are cheerful and love to sing?



We are looking for some enthusiastic elves to help create an unforgettable Christmas experience for the families who visit Dublin Zoo's Christmas Experience. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/Ah4r5RagL4 — Dublin Zoo (@DublinZoo) October 14, 2020

All you have to be is an spritely, Christmas-lover who doesn't mind breaking into song every now and then.

Their job post reads: "All elves will be passionate about Christmas and should have the ability to connect with children. They will be willing to work hard and have fun at the same time, while working as part of an exciting team.

"Our Christmas Experience will run on weekend evenings from mid-November and every evening in December up to and including December 23."

If you think you've got exactly what it takes to be the most fabulous Christmas elf, then apply now! But make sure to get your applications in no later than 5pm on November 2!

