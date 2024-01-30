DUP will return to power-sharing at Stormont after agreeing new deal with British Government

THE Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has agreed a new deal with the British Government which they claim will bring an end to the ongoing political deadlock in Northern Ireland.

Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed today that a new agreement - the details of which have yet to be announced – will allow them to return to Stormont as it “safeguards Northern Ireland’s place in the union and will restore our place within the UK internal market”.

The DUP collapsed the power-sharing government in the North in 2022 in protest against post-Brexit trade arrangements that created barriers to the flow of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Today, Mr Donaldson signalled his party’s intention to return to their government roles.

“The party executive has now endorsed the proposals that I have put to them,” he said today.

“The party has concluded that subject to the binding commitments between the DUP and the UK government being fully and faithfully delivered as agreed, including the tabling and passing of new legislative measures in parliament and final agreement on a timetable, the package of measures in totality does provide a basis for our party to nominate members to the Northern Ireland exec thus seeing the restoration of the locally elected institutions.”

He added: “We recognise that significant further advances have been achieved through these negotiations, and the details of the new package of measures will be published by the UK government in due course.”

Regarding the details of the agreement, he explained: “This package I believe safeguards Northern Ireland's place in the union and will restore our place within the UK internal market.

“It will remove checks for goods moving within the UK and remaining in Northern Ireland and will end northern Ireland automatically following future EU laws.”

DLP Leader Colum Eastwood welcomed the news and urged the "quick restoration of the Assembly and Executive to get on with the business that politicians were elected to undertake".

The MP for Foyle said: “This news has been a very long time coming.

"Years of stagnation have led to serious damage to public services, the position of public sector workers, the health of people waiting unreasonable times for hospital treatment and, ultimately, to public confidence in the political process.

"In spite of that, this is a better day for people across Northern Ireland and I am optimistic that the democratic institutions can be restored in short order."

He added: “The optimism of this moment, however, will be tempered by the performance of a new Executive which has an enormous in-tray.

"The SDLP’s priorities for a long time now have been to restore the government, rescue public services and reward workers with a fair pay award. Those are the urgent challenges facing incoming Ministers and our team will hold them to it.

“We will hold conversations with the British and Irish Governments today and tomorrow about the shape of the legislation to be tabled at Westminster, the prompt restoration of the North-South institutions and our proposals to make sure that no party can ever put us in this position again.

“There is no time to waste now. The deal has been done. Let’s get to work.”