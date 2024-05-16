E-scooter rider in serious condition in hospital after collision with car in early hours of this morning

A MAN has been left in a serious condition in hospital after he collided with a car while riding his e-scooter through Dublin.

The incident happened at around 3.30am on Usher's Quay in the city centre, Gardaí have confirmed

Aged in his 20s, the man was brought to St James' Hospital, where his condition is described as serious.

Usher's Quay was closed from Mellows Bridge to Father Matthew Bridge while emergency services were on the scene, but it has is since fully re-opened for use.

The incident happened in the same week that the Irish government confirmed new legislation banning children under the age of 16 from using electric scooters in public places will take effect this month.

The new regulations, which take effect on Monday, May 20, further state that e-scooter riders can travel on cycle lanes and bus lanes but are not permitted to ride on footpaths or pedestrianised zones, and they are not allowed to carry other passengers or goods.

“These regulations, which are just one part of the comprehensive Road Traffic and Roads Act 2023, will help make our roads safer for all road users and give legal certainty to those who are choosing to get around on new forms of mobility,” Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen more and more e-scooter and e-bikes on our roads,” he explained.

“Since they first appeared, many have developed and have become more powerful and these regulations set out clearly how they can all be used in our evolving transport landscape, safely and with respect for other road users, in particular those most vulnerable on our roads like pedestrians and cyclists.

“They will also help future-proof Ireland’s regulatory system to ensure that we can adapt to new technologies as they continue to emerge.”