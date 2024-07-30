‘Heartbroken’ family of 14-year-old killed in e-scooter collision pay tribute

THE FAMILY of a teenage boy who was killed in an e-scooter collision have paid tribute to their “beloved son”.

Michael Joseph 'Joe' Carthy was killed when the e-scooter he was riding was involved in a collision on the Tullaroan road in Bonnettstown, Kilkenny shortly before 6.30pm on Saturday evening, July 27.

The 14-year-old, from Bonnettstown in Kilkenny City, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital where he died the following day.

“Joe passed away on 28th July, at St. Luke's Hospital, tragically, following an accident," his family has since confirmed in a statement.

“Beloved son of Paddy and Bridget and much loved brother of Patrick, William, Rachel, Lorraine, Katelyn and Annabelle,” thye added, “Joe will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, godparents Michael and Helen, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.”

Kilkenny City Mayor Joe Malone told Morning Ireland he has visited the teenager’s family following the news of his death and confirmed they “are all distraught”.

“They’re so numb,” he added.

"There's uncles, aunts and cousins consoling the family. They’ll need that support over the coming days, weeks and months as well.”

Paying tribute the Kilkenny Traveller Community Movement said the news of his death was "heartbreaking".

"Heartbreaking news on the tragic passing of young Joe," they said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Carthy Family today. RIP Joe."

A funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, August 1 at 12noon at St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny followed by burial at St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Tullaroan Road between 6pm and 6.30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí," they said.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."