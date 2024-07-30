‘Heartbroken’ family of 14-year-old killed in e-scooter collision pay tribute
News

‘Heartbroken’ family of 14-year-old killed in e-scooter collision pay tribute

THE FAMILY of a teenage boy who was killed in an e-scooter collision have paid tribute to their “beloved son”.

Michael Joseph 'Joe' Carthy was killed when the e-scooter he was riding was involved in a collision on the Tullaroan road in Bonnettstown, Kilkenny shortly before 6.30pm on Saturday evening, July 27.

The 14-year-old, from Bonnettstown in Kilkenny City, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital where he died the following day.

“Joe passed away on 28th July, at St. Luke's Hospital, tragically, following an accident," his family has since confirmed in a statement.

“Beloved son of Paddy and Bridget and much loved brother of Patrick, William, Rachel, Lorraine, Katelyn and Annabelle,” thye added, “Joe will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, godparents Michael and Helen, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.”

Kilkenny City Mayor Joe Malone told Morning Ireland he has visited the teenager’s family following the news of his death and confirmed they “are all distraught”.

“They’re so numb,” he added.

"There's uncles, aunts and cousins consoling the family. They’ll need that support over the coming days, weeks and months as well.”

Paying tribute the Kilkenny Traveller Community Movement said the news of his death was "heartbreaking".

"Heartbreaking news on the tragic passing of young Joe," they said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Carthy Family today. RIP Joe."

A funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, August 1 at 12noon at St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny followed by burial at St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Tullaroan Road between 6pm and 6.30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí," they said.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."

See More: E-scooter, Joe Carthy, Kilkenny

Related

E-scooter rider in serious condition in hospital after collision with car in early hours of this morning
News 2 months ago

E-scooter rider in serious condition in hospital after collision with car in early hours of this morning

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for information after woman in her 80s seriously injured in e-scooter collision
News 1 year ago

Appeal for information after woman in her 80s seriously injured in e-scooter collision

By: Irish Post

Ireland set to make e-scooters and e-bikes road legal and allow them to be driven without insurance or a license
News 3 years ago

Ireland set to make e-scooters and e-bikes road legal and allow them to be driven without insurance or a license

By: Michael Murphy

Latest

Irish wax museum to replace 'hideous' Sinéad O'Connor figure after backlash
News 1 day ago

Irish wax museum to replace 'hideous' Sinéad O'Connor figure after backlash

By: Gerard Donaghy

Body recovered in search for boy reported missing from Cliffs of Moher
News 1 day ago

Body recovered in search for boy reported missing from Cliffs of Moher

By: Gerard Donaghy

Concern for woman missing from London home for almost two weeks
News 1 day ago

Concern for woman missing from London home for almost two weeks

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men in hospital and four arrested after serious assault in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Two men in hospital and four arrested after serious assault in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man appears in court charged with murder of Michael O'Dwyer
News 2 days ago

Man appears in court charged with murder of Michael O'Dwyer

By: Gerard Donaghy