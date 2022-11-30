€2m funding announced for 15 Irish language radio and TV projects

€2 MILLION will be awarded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland to 15 radio and TV projects to support Irish language programming, it has been announced today.

The funding is being awarded under Round 46 of the Sound and Vision Scheme, which was specifically for project that support the development of new radio and television programmes in the Irish language.

The round also included a requirement that applications demonstrated gender equality of at least 50% in the leadership roles amongst performers and within the creative production team.

The proposed package of recommendations will facilitate the production of 10 radio projects and five television projects in the Irish language, relating to Irish culture, heritage and experience, adult and media literacy, and programmes dealing with global issues, primarily for Irish audiences.

Five of the projects approved for funding are bilingual, with the remainder fully in the Irish language.

In line with the BAI’s definition of bilingual programming, at least 30% of the broadcast output must be in the Irish language.

One of the projects is Foclair Bhrille, which will see award-winning bilingual stand-up Bláithín de Burca bring viewers on a journey into the Irish language in search of wild and wanton women’s words to unlock a uniquely Irish experience of womanhood.

Another, Grá ar an Trá, sees twelve singletons couple up to try and find love and learn the Irish language, all with the ultimate aim of being crowned ‘Couple with the most Focail’.

Commenting on the funding, Chief Executive of the BAI, Celene Craig said:

"We are very pleased with the variety and standard of applications received in this round, which help to further the BAI’s strategic aims of promoting diversity and plurality, enhancing innovation and sectoral sustainability, and empowering audiences.

"The projects recommended for funding will increase the availability of quality culturally relevant content in the Irish language and the inclusion of the gender equality requirements will provide greater diversity in terms of those involved in its production and on-air presentation."