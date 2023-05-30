Eamonn Holmes brands Philip Schofield ‘delusional’, claiming he’s ‘picking a fight with the ‘wrong person’

PRESENTER Eamonn Holmes has called out Philip Schofield on social media claiming he posted a “delusional statement” regarding his recent departure from ITV and its flagship show This Morning.

The Northern Irish star, who formerly presented This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford on Fridays and during the holidays, has spoken publicly this week on the scandal that has rocked ITV.

On Friday, May 26 Schofield issued a public statement confirming that he had had an "unwise, but not illegal" affair with a younger man who was also working on the show.

He went on to apologise for misleading the media when they attempted to publish news of his infidelity days earlier, and admitted he had lied to his employers and his colleagues.

"I am making this statement via the Daily Mail to whom I have already apologised personally for misleading, through my lawyer who I also misled, about a story which they wanted to write about me a few days ago,” he stated.

"The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning,” he added.

"I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.”

The presenter, who had fronted the show with co-presenter Holly Willoughby since 2002, went on to resign from ITV “with immediate effect” and was then dropped by his YMU talent agency.

The scandal has dominated the news over the weekend with former This Morning employees, including Dr Ranj Singh, claiming the atmosphere at ITV was toxic to work within.

Yesterday, Schofield posted a message to his social media followers addressing those reports, claiming there were made by “people with a grudge against me”.

He wrote: “Now I no longer work on @thismorning I am free to say this. I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.

“This morning IS the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity.”

Responding to Schofield’s statement, Holmes tweeted: “Schofield has just put out a delusional statement.

“I'm reluctant to give the liar any more publicity but believe me Pip if u r looking for a fight, u have picked on the wrong person.”

Schofield has just put out a delusional statement. Like Holly he puts it on Insta Stories so if it goes wrong there is no record after 24 hrs. I'm reluctant to give the liar any more publicity but believe me Pip if u r looking for a fight , u have picked on the wrong person ! — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) May 29, 2023

Last night in an interview with Dan Wooton, for the GB News channel, Holmes elaborated further on his thoughts on Schofield’s actions, claiming: “He’s either deluded or he is lying, and he has admitted he tells lies.”

Holmes, who stated he gave the interview as “a lie unchallenged becomes the truth” told Wootton that ITV’s handling of Schofield’s affair was “a total cover up”.

“Those in authority had to know, they had to know what was going on and they thought they would dodge a bullet with this, which they do and they do constantly,” he added.