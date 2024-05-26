Popular TV presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford to divorce

TELEVISION presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are reportedly set to divorce after 14 years of marriage.

The couple, who previously co-hosted the Friday edition of popular daytime magazine show This Morning, have been together for more than 25 years.

Their split was announced in a brief statement from a representative on Saturday, which read: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Holmes and Langsford have one son, while Belfast-born Holmes has three children from his first marriage.

The couple were together for around 13 years before tying the knot in 2010.

Langsford became a regular presenter on This Morning in 2006 and later that year, was joined by Holmes as co-host of the Friday episode.

To the disappointment of fans, the pair were replaced at the end of 2020 by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond.

However, they continued to cover holiday slots in 2021 for main presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The couple also worked on several other shows together, including the documentary series How the Other half Lives, consumer show Do the Right Thing and the game show Gift Wrapped,

Holmes, who previously had long and successful spells presenting breakfast shows GMTV on ITV and Sunrise on Sky News, took on a similar role with GB News in 2021.

Over the years, he has been a regular host of The Irish Post Awards and once again fronted the event in November 2023 when it returned after a two-year absence.

Since 2014, Langsford has worked as a presenter on ITV daytime show Loose Women and has been a regular contributor on shopping channel QVC since 2017.

While both have yet to speak publicly about the separation, Holmes took to social media on Saturday in the wake of his beloved Manchester United's FA Cup Final success over bitter rivals Manchester City.

"My God, what a Cup Final, what a Result! MUFC," he posted on Instagram following United's 2-1 win.

"European football next season too. The Magic of The Cup. Congratulations to the whole squad."