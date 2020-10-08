LONELY PLANET has released a list of the best locations to travel to around the globe and eight spots in Ireland have made the cut.

The Wild Atlantic Way is Ireland's highest ranked tourist spot, coming in a number 21.

Anyone who's ever rambled up and down Ireland's gorgeous west coast won't have any trouble imagining why it's scored so highly. Jagged sea-cliffs, sweeping hills, charming beaches and misty mountains, the Wild Atlantic Way is, undeniably, a gem.

Only 20 spots across the entire world are considered to be just as worth visiting. Just 20. Let that sink in ...

Other Irish locations to make the list include: Giant's Causeway, the Ring of Kerry, Connemara, Brú na Bóinne, Sliabh Liag, Titanic Belfast and Trinity College in Dublin.

Now, granted the Ring of Kerry, Sliabh Liag and Connemara are all technically part of the Wild Atlantic Way ... but shut up Ireland's getting some glory here don't be a spoil sport.

Travel giants Lonely Planet have released their second 'Ultimate Travel List', which features 500 of the "most thrilling, memorable and interesting travel experiences in the world."

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said he was delighted to hear the news that the Emerald Isle was so well represented.

"I would like to thank Lonely Planet for the wonderful support they have shown to Ireland over the years. In what has been a truly terrible year for travel and tourism, this accolade is some good news for overseas tourism to Ireland," he said.

"It will help ensure that Ireland stays front-of-mind with prospective travellers around the world, until such time as they can visit again."

Taking top spot on the list was the Lost City' of Petra in Jordan.

Following closely behind are The Galápagos Islands, the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park (Ayers Rock) in Australia and the Okavango Delta in Botswana.

For more information on the list, click here.