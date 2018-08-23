Elderly French woman airlifted to hospital after falling from west of Ireland peak
AN elderly French tourist is being treated in hospital after she suffered a fall while hiking in Co. Galway.

The woman was climbing Diamond Hill in Connemara National Park on Wednesday afternoon when the accident occurred.

Galway Mountain Rescue and Cleggan Coastguard Unit responded to the scene at around 1.10pm.

The woman was later airlifted to a hospital in Castlebar with non-life threatening injuries.

Cleggan Coastguard Unit shared dramatic footage of the pensioner being winched up into the Rescue 118 helicopter on their Facebook page.

They said: "We reached the casualty at 14:30, following a brief examination, we fitted a box splint and kept the casualty comfortable until the arrival of Rescue 118 which airlifted the casualty safely to hospital.

"It would have been too dangerous to stretcher the casualty off the hill due to the steep ground.

"Thanks to Galway Mountain Rescue for making the spin out to offer assistance in carrying the casualty out if needed and rescue 118 for their fast response.

"We would like to wish the hiker a fast recovery and we were happy to help out."

Galway Mountain Rescue issued a warning to tourists climbing or hiking in the area, saying: "We’re seeing quite a bit of Diamond Hill recently. Be careful out there."

