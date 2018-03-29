Tragedy as elderly man, 70s, dies after being struck by cow in Northern Ireland
Tragedy as elderly man, 70s, dies after being struck by cow in Northern Ireland

AN elderly man has been killed in an incident involving a cow at a farm in Northern Ireland.

The pensioner, aged in his 70s, died at a farm on Newry Road in Mullaghbawn, Co. Armagh on Wednesday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) was called to the scene at around 2.20pm and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passing is not being treated as suspicious.

Northern Ireland's Health and Safety Executive is working to establish the exact events which lead to the death.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Larkin, who knew the deceased, said his death had shocked the local community.

"This death on a farm in the will have shocked the local Mullaghbawn area and the wider community," he said.

"He was part of the farming community and we are all affected by such tragedies.

"Any death on a farm is one too many.

"I send my sympathies to the family and friends of this man at this difficult time."

In a statement, a NIAS spokesperson said: "One rapid response vehicle paramedic and one emergency ambulance crew were dispatched to the incident.

"The charity air ambulance was also tasked to the scene, but was stood down on route.

"No patients were transported from the scene."

