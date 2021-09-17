Elderly man (80s) killed, two others injured in Donegal car crash
News

Elderly man (80s) killed, two others injured in Donegal car crash

AN ELDERLY man has been killed in a two-car collision in County Donegal.

The victim, who has not been named but is understood to be a man aged in his 80s, was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Greenbank, Quigley's Point in Muff, County Donegal at approximately 5.30pm yesterday evening, Gardaí say.

The man-- the sole occupant of his car-- was killed when his vehicle hit another car on the R238.

Two other men in their 30s, the driver and passenger of the other car, were treated at the scene for their injuries.

The elderly man was tragically pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was removed to the mortuary at Donegal's Letterkenny General Hospital.

A post-mortem is due to take place at a later date.

The scene has been preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and local diversions are in place to allow for a full examination this morning.

An Garda Síochána have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident, to make themselves known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations continue.

