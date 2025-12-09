Late Late Toy Show raises more than €30m for good causes in six years

THE annual Late Late Toy Show has raised more than €30m for good causes over the past six years it was revealed this week.

Last Friday’s instalment of the ever popular show raised a whopping €4.6m alone for the annual RTÉ Toy Show Appeal.

Launched in 2020, the appeal is now in its sixth year, and the cumulative donations made to it stand at over €30m.

“We cannot thank you enough for your amazing donations to this year’s RTÉ Toy Show Appeal,” Late Late Toy Show host Patrick Kielty said.

“As we all saw on Friday night, at the heart of the Toy Show is kindness – from our children in the studio and from you watching at home.

“The difference your donations will make to kids and their families at this time of year is huge. And so appreciated.

“To all of you who have helped change lives right across Ireland we say a big go raibh maith agaibh!”

The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal was inspired by Saoirse Ruane, who captured the hearts of the nation when she appeared on the 2020 show, at the age of eight, and spoke about her battle with a rare form of bone cancer.

Saoirse passed away in 2024, aged 12, as a result of her condition.

The funds raised since the appeal was founded have supported hundreds of local and national charities in every county across Ireland.

“After such a heartwarming Late Late Toy Show on Friday night it has been remarkable to see that generosity continue throughout the weekend,” RTÉ Director-General, Kevin Bakhurst said.

“We are very grateful to the many individuals and families who have given to the appeal this year.

“These funds will provide valuable support, transformative in many cases, to children and their families in every county across the island.

“The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal remains one of the most important and impactful things that we do in RTÉ – to have raised in excess of €30 million since it began in 2020 is an incredible milestone. Thank you.”