Elderly man dies in Cork hospital following suspected attack by fellow patient

AN ELDERLY man has died at Cork's Mercy University Hospital following a suspected attack by another patient.

The incident occurred at around 5am this morning at the hospital in Grenville Place in Cork city centre.

The deceased man was aged in his late 80s, while a man in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

The younger man was taken to Bridewell Garda Station, Cork where he is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

In a statement, the hospital said it immediately informed gardaí about the incident and added that it has provided counselling to patients and staff affected.

According to the Irish Examiner, while the exact details of the incident are still under investigation, it is believed that the elderly patient was fatally attacked by the younger man, a fellow inpatient.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination, while the services of the State Pathologist have been requested.

Gardaí have notified the family of the deceased man and a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed.