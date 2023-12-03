Embarrassment for UEFA after sex noises disrupt live Euro 2024 draw
Embarrassment for UEFA after sex noises disrupt live Euro 2024 draw

The Draw for Euro 2024 took place at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, Germany (Image: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

SATURDAY'S live draw for UEFA's prestigious Euro 2024 competition was embarrassingly disrupted by sex noises.

Fans across the continent, including those in England and Scotland, tuned in to discover their nation's group stage opponents in next summer's competition.

However, the event was interrupted by the notorious sex noise meme, which has been leaving unsuspecting prank victims red-faced for years.

A YouTube prankster has claimed responsibility for the prank at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, while UEFA are reportedly investigating how it was allowed to happen.

UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti at Saturday’s draw (Image: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

The cringeworthy scenes unfolded near the end of the draw as the Pot 4 teams were being drawn.

Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva looked somewhat bewildered while confirming Switzerland would be in Group A, before appearing to struggle to hide a smirk as the noises continued.

"There is some noise here that… has now stopped," said relieved host Giorgio Marchetti as the noises suddenly ended.

Unfortunately, they were only just beginning as the noises continued intermittently during the remaining minutes of the draw, as nervous glances and awkward smiles were exchanged in the audience.

'That was us'

Internet prankster Daniel Jarvis has taken credit for the prank.

On his Twitter account, he broadcast a video of himself ringing a phone, which appeared to coincide with the noises taking place at the venue.

A video subsequently posted on his YouTube channel appeared to show him inside the venue before the event while the orchestra was rehearsing.

At the end of his Twitter broadcast, Jarvis boasted: "Listen, that was us, that was us, get it out!

"We got in in there, we put the phone in there, we rung it — sex noises at the Euro 2024 draw."

Jarvis on the pitch after this year's Rugby World Cup final (Image: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Jarvis previously claimed responsibility for a similar prank during the BBC's coverage of the Wolves v Liverpool FA Cup tie in January during the build-up to the game.

After the match had started, host Gary Lineker posted to social media saying he had identified the source of the noise — a mobile phone taped to the set.

In October 2022, Jarvis was handed an eight-week suspended sentence for invading the pitch during a cricket match between England and India at the Oval in September 2021.

The judge also banned him from attending any sporting event in England and Wales for two years and from travelling abroad for 12 months.

During the trial, Jarvis' defence council said his client now 'fully realises how serious this is'.

However, shortly after completing the travel ban, he was pictured celebrating on the pitch with South Africa's players after their Rugby World Cup victory over New Zealand at the Stade de France on October 28.

According to the BBC, UEFA is investigating Saturday night's incident.

