England U20 rugby player banned from sport for three months after biting Irish hooker
News

AN England Under-20 rugby union international has been banned for three months after he admitted to biting an Ireland player during a match earlier this week.

Inside centre Cameron Redpath, 19, was found to have breached Law 9.12 (physical abuse) by sinking his teeth into opposition hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin during England's 30-23 win over Ireland at the World U20 Championships in Argentina on Monday.

Redpath, son of former Scotland international Bryan Redpath, accepted the citing and will not be able to play for England or his club Sale Sharks again for 12 weeks.

The competition's disciplinary committee adjudged the bite to be a low-end offence and halved the recommended suspension period of 24 weeks after considering Redpath's "previously clean record, early acceptance of his conduct, apology, youth and inexperience."

The committee – comprised of former Munster lock John Langford, ex-Scotland international Sarah Smith and Canada’s Alan Hudson – heard evidence from Tierney-Martin and Ireland's team doctor before issuing the ban.

England won the fifth-place playoff semi-final 30-23 to gain revenge for their 43-26 defeat to their Irish rivals in the pool stages.

Redpath will be suspended for his country's play-off final against Wales on Saturday, but will be free to return to the field after Sale's Premiership Rugby Cup fixture on September 21.

