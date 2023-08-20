ESB working to restore power after Storm Betty leaves 70,000 left without electricity

ESB Networks is continuing to work to restore power to homes after Storm Betty left tens of thousands of customers without electricity.

Ireland was hit by strong winds, flooding, lightning and fallen trees on Friday night, leaving 70,000 homes and businesses without power on Saturday.

ESB Networks said it had been working since first light on Saturday to repair damage to the network, with over 40,000 having their power restored by 5pm yesterday.

The company said it would continue to work into the night, but warned that some customers would remain without power until Sunday.

"All available resources have been deployed and ESB Networks crews will continue to work late into the night to restore electricity," read a statement from the company on Saturday evening.

"A significant number of remaining customers will have their electricity restored by tonight.

Earlier tonight firefighter/paramedics from Tallaght fire station responded to a roll over road traffic collision involving two vehicles on @M50Dublin at J9 Red Cow 🛣️ lanes were temporarily blocked as recovery took place#StormBetty pic.twitter.com/ububdJIGX2 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 19, 2023

"However, due to the severity of the damage to the network in certain parts, some customers will remain without supply overnight.

"We apologise to those impacted for the disruption to family and commercial life this causes."

According to ESB Networks’ PowerCheck service, most of the remaining outages appear to be along the east coast.

Dublin Fire Brigade had to deal with several fallen trees in the capital on Friday night and into Saturday, while the storm caused severe flooding in parts of Cork.

It was a similar story in Northern Ireland, with the PSNI warning road users to 'exercise caution… in all areas of the country' following several reports of fallen trees.

For the latest updates on outages and repairs to service, visit PowerCheck.