ESB working to restore power after Storm Betty leaves 70,000 left without electricity
News

ESB working to restore power after Storm Betty leaves 70,000 left without electricity

Storm Bety battered Ireland on Friday night (Image: Sam Boal /Rollingnews.ie)

ESB Networks is continuing to work to restore power to homes after Storm Betty left tens of thousands of customers without electricity.

Ireland was hit by strong winds, flooding, lightning and fallen trees on Friday night, leaving 70,000 homes and businesses without power on Saturday.

ESB Networks said it had been working since first light on Saturday to repair damage to the network, with over 40,000 having their power restored by 5pm yesterday.

Dublin Fire Brigade had to deal with several fallen trees in the capital (Image: Sam Boal /Rollingnews.ie)

The company said it would continue to work into the night, but warned that some customers would remain without power until Sunday.

"All available resources have been deployed and ESB Networks crews will continue to work late into the night to restore electricity," read a statement from the company on Saturday evening.

"A significant number of remaining customers will have their electricity restored by tonight.

"However, due to the severity of the damage to the network in certain parts, some customers will remain without supply overnight.

"We apologise to those impacted for the disruption to family and commercial life this causes."

According to ESB Networks’ PowerCheck service, most of the remaining outages appear to be along the east coast.

Dublin Fire Brigade had to deal with several fallen trees in the capital on Friday night and into Saturday, while the storm caused severe flooding in parts of Cork.

It was a similar story in Northern Ireland, with the PSNI warning road users to 'exercise caution… in all areas of the country' following several reports of fallen trees.

For the latest updates on outages and repairs to service, visit PowerCheck.

Related

PSNI investigate loss of notebook containing details of 42 officers and staff
News 1 hour ago

PSNI investigate loss of notebook containing details of 42 officers and staff

By: Gerard Donaghy

Connemara lakeside serenade causes political waves in France
News 9 hours ago

Connemara lakeside serenade causes political waves in France

By: Mal Rogers

Sheridan to focus on Sophie Toscan du Plantier's murder in new documentary
News 9 hours ago

Sheridan to focus on Sophie Toscan du Plantier's murder in new documentary

By: Mal Rogers

Latest

Vandals daub Dublin's Molly Malone statue with paint
News 3 days ago

Vandals daub Dublin's Molly Malone statue with paint

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested over criminality linked to PSNI data breach
News 3 days ago

Man arrested over criminality linked to PSNI data breach

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest warrant issued after 'cruel' former detention officer from Co. Down misses sentencing for third time
News 3 days ago

Arrest warrant issued after 'cruel' former detention officer from Co. Down misses sentencing for third time

By: Gerard Donaghy

On-air spat over Wolfe Tones chant at Féile an Phobail
News 3 days ago

On-air spat over Wolfe Tones chant at Féile an Phobail

By: Nick Bramhill

Finance Minister demands answers after Bank of Ireland outage sees gardaí deployed to ATMs
News 3 days ago

Finance Minister demands answers after Bank of Ireland outage sees gardaí deployed to ATMs

By: Gerard Donaghy