Everton and Ireland soccer star Seamus Coleman donates €20,000 to fund feeding frontline workers
News

Everton and Ireland soccer star Seamus Coleman donates €20,000 to fund feeding frontline workers

EVERTON AND Republic of Ireland footballer Seamus Coleman has donated €20,000 to a fundraising campaign created to provide meals for frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Premier League star has lent his support to the Feed The Heroes campaign set up by Cian O'Flaherty and Tad McAlister to feed those working in hospitals, garda stations, fire deports and contact tracing centres across Ireland.

Initially set up with a fundraising target of just €250, the campaign has already raised over €310,000 from 7,500 different donors with a glut of restaurants and takeaways from across the country getting involved.

"In one week we have dropped over 4000 meals to frontline workers in hospitals, ambulance centres, fire depots, garda stations, contact tracing centres nationwide," the campaign said in an update posted online this past Sunday.

"There is a lot more to come next week.

Advertisement

"We have been utterly blown away by the response of the public, and the trust and responsiblity they are giving us to support the family, friends and loved ones they have on the front line. We have ramped up an operation and now have networks across the country.

"Our partners are dropping planned meals in coordination with frontline staff where it's needed. This has been greeted with an incredibly powerful sense of solidarity. You have had an impact.

"You have helped us to become an incredibly important part of the national response to COVID19. That was not what we thought we might do at the start but we're here now and we will step up and make sure your donations go where they can have an impact. We see you all want to let those on the front line know that we appreciate them, we see them and we stand (albeit socially distant) in solidarity with them all."

Anybody wishing to donate to the cause can do so here.

See More: Everton, GoFundMe, Premier League, Seamus Coleman, Soccer

Related

Everton's Seamus Coleman praises Liverpool’s run to the Champions League Final and hints he’d be happy if they won it
News 9 months ago

Everton's Seamus Coleman praises Liverpool’s run to the Champions League Final and hints he’d be happy if they won it

By: Harry Brent

Man slashed in face as groups brawl before Millwall v Everton game
News 1 year ago

Man slashed in face as groups brawl before Millwall v Everton game

By: Gerard Donaghy

Cork boy, 11, given dream day out to watch his beloved Everton play
News 1 year ago

Cork boy, 11, given dream day out to watch his beloved Everton play

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Boy (8) dies after being attacked by dogs at a house in Dublin
News 55 minutes ago

Boy (8) dies after being attacked by dogs at a house in Dublin

By: Rachael O'Connor

Man arrested and gun seized by gardaí in Cork
News 1 hour ago

Man arrested and gun seized by gardaí in Cork

By: Jack Beresford

WATCH: Belfast Health Trust respiratory team issues plea for public to stay at home and save lives
News 2 hours ago

WATCH: Belfast Health Trust respiratory team issues plea for public to stay at home and save lives

By: Jack Beresford

Priority testing for Covid-19 could be introduced in Ireland
News 4 hours ago

Priority testing for Covid-19 could be introduced in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Every McDonald's restaurant in Ireland to close today 'until it is safe to reopen'
News 5 hours ago

Every McDonald's restaurant in Ireland to close today 'until it is safe to reopen'

By: Rachael O'Connor