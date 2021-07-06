'Every death is in his hands' - Piers Morgan and Jedward tear into Boris Johnson after PM agrees to drop UK Covid restrictions

PIERS MORGAN and Jedward have hit out at Boris Johnson after the British Prime Minister announced that England would be going ahead with 'freedom day' on July 19.

Mr Johnson revealed that restrictions such as mask-wearing and social distancing will no longer be mandatory and encouraged the public to use their own judgement to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 infection.

"We must be honest with ourselves that if we can't reopen our society in the next few weeks, when we will be helped by the arrival of summer, and by the school holidays, we must ask ourselves, when will we be able to return to normal?" The PM said on Monday.

The new rules will only apply in England for the time being, as Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have authority over their own Covid-19 rules.

Mr Johnson's announcement garnered a mixed reception. Given that 'freedom day' was originally scheduled for June 21, large sections of the public were delighted. But some felt as if the decision to drop all restrictions was irresponsible.

In a tweet, Jedward branded Johnson a "f*** up", and said that every Covid-related fatality in England from here on out was on "his hands".

Every death is in the hands of @BorisJohnson who survived covid and is now vaccinated so he doesn’t give a fuck! — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) July 5, 2021

Piers Morgan was similarly furious.

"So to summarise: we're steaming ahead to covid 'freedom' on July 19 as cases and hospitalisations are accelerating again and just 1/3 of us have been fully vaccinated," he tweeted.

"Boris Johnson is taking yet another massive gamble in this pandemic - and none of his other gambles worked."