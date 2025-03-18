Excitement as livestreams show rare birds building nests in Ireland ready to lay their eggs

NATURE lovers can tune in watch two pairs of rare birds as they nest and rear their chicks in Ireland this spring.

The chough have recently returned to Co. Cork to prepare nests and lay their eggs.

The rarest member of the crow family in Ireland, the birds are largely confined to the south and west coasts.

There are currently around 900 pairs breeding across the country, with Cork the stronghold for the species - hosting 30 per cent of the national population.

Due to its scarcity in Europe, the bird is protected under Irish national legislation and there are a number of special protection areas (SPAs) designated across the country to help conserve it.

Over the past few years, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, has installed cameras at two locations in Cork to observe the birds’ behaviours.

Ths week the organisation confirmed two pairs of chough have recently returned to Mizen Head and Clonakilty, wehre they are now beginning to build their nests.

“Chough traditionally nest in crevices in sea cliffs, but some are changing their nesting habits,” Clare Heardman, Ecologist with the NPWS said.

“In Cork more than a third of chough are now nesting in buildings such as cattle sheds, hay barns and abandoned buildings.

“This has facilitated the installation of the live nest cameras so the public can get a rare insight into a normally hidden part of the chough’s life.”

She added: “The chough featured in both livestreams are currently building their nests but it won’t be long before they lay.

“Last year the Mizen pair laid their first egg at the end of March, and the Clonakilty pair at the beginning of April.

“Up to five eggs were laid in each nest in 2024, with the chicks hatching from late April.

“During incubation the male feeds the female at the nest, but once the chicks hatch both parents provide for their hungry brood.

“After four to five weeks, the chicks fledge and leave the nest. So there will be lots of activity over the coming months for people tuning in.”

Nature Minister Christopher O’Sullivan is looking forward to seeing the action.

“As someone born and raised in West Cork, the distinctive call of the chough has been part of the soundtrack of my life,” he said.

“I have often had the privilege of watching these playful pairs of chough swooping and soaring along coastal cliff-tops.

“Not everyone has the chance to see this beautiful bird with its bright red beak and red legs,” he added.

“Projects like this offer greater public access and understanding about bird life and what we can all do to protect our birds by protecting its habitats and reducing disturbance to nesting sites.

"Ireland is of outstanding global importance for this species, supporting over 60 per cent of the biogeographic population of this species and Ireland is committed to ensuring this special bird thrives through a network of eighteen protected sites, four of which are located in Co Cork.”

You can tune in to the chough action in Mizen Head by clicking here, and catch the chough in Clonakilty here.