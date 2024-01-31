Exhibition showcasing work of female artists from Northern Ireland set to open in London

A NEW exhibition featuring the work of female artists from Northern Ireland is set to open in London.

Visions of the Future: Young Women Artists of Northern Ireland has been organised by the Institute of Irish Studies at the University of Liverpool.

Highlighting the talent of recent female graduate artists from the North, the exhibition opens at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith, London on February 1.

It will showcase the voices of a new generation of women in Northern Ireland who have grown up in a post-conflict society recovering after decades of violence.

The University of Liverpool's Irish Institute has developed a strong track record of providing a platform for Irish and Northern Irish artists to promote their work.

However, institute director Professor Pete Shirlow revealed the importance of showcasing the work of female artists given their under-representation in exhibitions.

'Inclusivity'

"The Institute challenges invisibility of communities and groups which is why, given that around 80 per cent of galleries host more male than female artists even though as many women as men are involved in the production of art, we are hosting an exhibition focussed on female artists," he said.

"It is much appreciated to have funding from the Department of Foreign Affairs, Ulster University and the support of Irish Cultural Centre, especially as they share our vision of inclusivity and the need to provide a space that redresses the reality of insufficient support for the careers of female artists who should no longer be working on the margins."

The exhibition has been curated by the ArtisAnn Gallery from Belfast, which has an established reputation for supporting emerging artists and recent graduates.

Co-owner of the gallery, Dr Ann McVeigh, hailed the incredible quality of the works on display.

"We believe in offering encouragement to young and emerging artists and are confident that these are stars of the future," she said.

"The artwork produced by these newcomers is remarkable both for its technical ability and in its breadth of new ideas.

"This very varied show has two common linkages: all are recent graduates, and all are of the highest quality, with every indication that they will be 'names' of the future."

The exhibition is free to view from 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday until March 29.