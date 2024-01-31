Exhibition showcasing work of female artists from Northern Ireland set to open in London
News

Exhibition showcasing work of female artists from Northern Ireland set to open in London

Visions of the Future: Young Women Artists of Northern Ireland runs until March 29 (Images: University of Liverpool Institute of Irish Studies)

A NEW exhibition featuring the work of female artists from Northern Ireland is set to open in London.

Visions of the Future: Young Women Artists of Northern Ireland has been organised by the Institute of Irish Studies at the University of Liverpool.

Highlighting the talent of recent female graduate artists from the North, the exhibition opens at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith, London on February 1.

It will showcase the voices of a new generation of women in Northern Ireland who have grown up in a post-conflict society recovering after decades of violence.

The University of Liverpool's Irish Institute has developed a strong track record of providing a platform for Irish and Northern Irish artists to promote their work.

However, institute director Professor Pete Shirlow revealed the importance of showcasing the work of female artists given their under-representation in exhibitions.

'Inclusivity'

"The Institute challenges invisibility of communities and groups which is why, given that around 80 per cent of galleries host more male than female artists even though as many women as men are involved in the production of art, we are hosting an exhibition focussed on female artists," he said.

"It is much appreciated to have funding from the Department of Foreign Affairs, Ulster University and the support of Irish Cultural Centre, especially as they share our vision of inclusivity and the need to provide a space that redresses the reality of insufficient support for the careers of female artists who should no longer be working on the margins."

The exhibition has been curated by the ArtisAnn Gallery from Belfast, which has an established reputation for supporting emerging artists and recent graduates.

Co-owner of the gallery, Dr Ann McVeigh, hailed the incredible quality of the works on display.

"We believe in offering encouragement to young and emerging artists and are confident that these are stars of the future," she said.

"The artwork produced by these newcomers is remarkable both for its technical ability and in its breadth of new ideas.

"This very varied show has two common linkages: all are recent graduates, and all are of the highest quality, with every indication that they will be 'names' of the future."

The exhibition is free to view from 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday until March 29.

See More: Institute Of Irish Studies, Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith, University Of Liverpool

Related

Professor wins hotly-contested fellowship to document esteemed Irish author’s letters
News 5 years ago

Professor wins hotly-contested fellowship to document esteemed Irish author’s letters

By: Fiona Audley

President Michael D. Higgins and HRH Prince Charles become joint patrons of Liverpool Institute of Irish Studies
News 6 years ago

President Michael D. Higgins and HRH Prince Charles become joint patrons of Liverpool Institute of Irish Studies

By: Erica Doyle Higgins

Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid reveals his favorite WB Yeats poem on writer's birthday
News 8 years ago

Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid reveals his favorite WB Yeats poem on writer's birthday

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Man extradited from Northern Ireland to stand trial for fraud in Slovakia
News 1 day ago

Man extradited from Northern Ireland to stand trial for fraud in Slovakia

By: Irish Post

Dancer who died in US after eating biscuit containing peanuts will be repatriated to Ireland
News 1 day ago

Dancer who died in US after eating biscuit containing peanuts will be repatriated to Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

First ever January Bonus to be paid to more than one million people in Ireland this week
News 1 day ago

First ever January Bonus to be paid to more than one million people in Ireland this week

By: Fiona Audley

More fatal attacks by cows with calves than by bulls new figures reveal
News 1 day ago

More fatal attacks by cows with calves than by bulls new figures reveal

By: Fiona Audley

Two Irish authors scoop prizes as inaugural Nero Book Award winners announced
News 1 day ago

Two Irish authors scoop prizes as inaugural Nero Book Award winners announced

By: Fiona Audley