‘Extreme concern’ for wellbeing of missing farmer last seen on Thursday
POLICE have reissued an appeal to find an Irishman who has been missing from his home since Friday.

Farmer Michael Gaine was reported missing from Kenmare in Co. Kerry on March 21.

The 56-year-old, who also goes by the name ‘Mike’, was last seen in Kenmare town shortly before 10am on Thursday, March 20.

Michael Gaine was last seen on Thursday, March 20

CCTV captured him buying phone credit in Centra, Kenmare at 9.48am that morning, gardaí have confirmed.

The police force has issued a still from the footage to assist their missing persons investigation.

On Sunday, March 23 more than 200 volunteers joined a search for the missing man in Kenmare.

Gardaí have since renewed their public appeal “for assistance in tracing his whereabouts”.

Gardaí have released this still from CCTV footage of the last sighting of Michael

“Gardaí and Michael's family remain extremely concerned for his wellbeing,” they said in a statement.

“In particular, Gardaí are seeking anyone with camera footage, including dash-cam or CCTV, or any other images (video or still) from Thursday 20th March and Friday 21st March in the Kenmare town / Moll’s Gap (N71/ R568) area to provide that imagery to the Garda investigation team,” they added.

Mr Gaine is described as being approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a stocky build, brown/grey hair and a bushy beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

See More: Farmer, Kerry, Michael Gaine, Missing

