Army called in as search for missing farmer Michael Gaine moves to 'high open land'

THE army has been called in to assist an ongoing search for a Co. Kerry farmer now missing for two weeks.

Michael Gaine was reported missing from his home near Kenmare on Friday, March 21.

The 56-year-old, who also goes by the name ‘Mike’ and lives in Moll’s Gap, was last seen in Kenmare town on Thursday, March 20.

CCTV captured him buying phone credit in Centra, Kenmare at 9.48am that morning, gardaí have confirmed.

He then drive off in his bronze coloured RAV4 car, which bears the registration 152 KY 366. The car was later found parked in his farmyard, just off the N71 at Carrig East.

Mr Gaine has made no contact with his family since he went missing, and they confirmed this week that they are “extremely concerned for his wellbeing”.

Gardaí have now reissued their appeal to the public for help in tracing the farmer, while confirming the Irish Defence Forces will support their search efforts this week.

“An Garda Síochána has continued to carry out enquiries in the Kenmare locality and searches continued to be carried out over the weekend supported by other state and voluntary agencies in our ongoing efforts to locate Michael,” they said in a statement.

Since April 1, the police force has been assisted by Irish Defence Forces personnel.

“Up to 50 members combined from the 12th Infantry Battalion, Limerick and the 3rd Infantry Battalion, Kilkenny will assist An Garda Síochána in searches on open lands over the coming days,” the police force confirmed in a statement.

“These lands are rough, open ground and at higher altitude and the experience and discipline of trained personnel is appropriate to assist in carrying out these searches,” they added.

“An Garda Síochána wishes to thank members of the public who have assisted in searches previously, but is not requesting the assistance of the general public for further searches, at this time,” they explained.

Michael is described as being approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a stocky build, brown/grey hair and a bushy beard.

When last seen he was wearing an orange woolly hat, black fleece, blue jeans and black boots.

“Gardaí continue to want to speak to any person who travelled on the N71 on Thursday 20th March, after 09.48am and/or any person who may have any camera footage, including dash-cam or CCTV, or any other images (video or still) from Thursday 20th March and Friday, March 21 in the Kenmare town/Moll’s Gap (N71/ R568) area to provide that imagery to the Garda investigation team,” the police force said in a statement.

Anyone with information on Michael's whereabouts is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.