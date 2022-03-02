Family of Irish man missing in Netherlands appealing for help

THE FAMILY of an Irish man missing in the Netherlands is appealing for help in finding him.

Edward Reilly, 39, from Gowna in Co Cavan, was last seen in the centre of Almere Buiten on 18 February.

He had been out with friends who say he left a bar after midnight.

It is believed he may have decided to walk home after failing to get a taxi.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hoodie with white writing on the sleeve.

He is also described as being of slim build and has a height of 5ft10".

Dutch police have launched a missing persons investigation and family members have travelled to the Netherlands to help in the search.

His sister has issued an appeal on social media to help find her brother.

Any one who may have information on the whereabouts of Mr Reilly is being urged to call police on 0900 88 44 (local) or +31 34 357 88 44.