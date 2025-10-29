'A treasured colleague': Irishman among two dead following mine explosion in Australia

AN IRISHMAN is one of two people to have died in the first fatal mine explosion in Australia for a decade.

The Anglo-Celt newspaper in Co. Cavan reports that 59-year-old Ambrose McMullen, originally from Cootehill, passed away in Tuesday's tragedy near Cobar, New South Wales, around 450 miles from Sydney.

A woman died shortly after being brought to the surface following the explosion, which occurred at around 3.45am local time, while another woman was airlifted to hospital to be treated for hearing damage and shock.

'Lovely man'

Writing on Facebook, independent MEP for Midlands/North-West Ciaran Mullooly recalled working with his 'old friend' Mr McMullen, who was known to friends as Ambie.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened by this terrible news," he wrote.

"Ambie was a treasured colleague when we both worked for Eugene McGee in the Cavan Leader at 21 Farnham Street, Cavan in the 1980s and 1990.

"Ambie was a lovely man — great fun and craic and we enjoyed manys the night out.

"I am really sorry for his family and extend my deepest sympathy to his family and friends on their sad loss.

"RIP Ambie. Farewell old friend."

Meanwhile, the Cootehill Chamber, which supports local businesses in the town, also offered their condolences.

"On behalf Cootehill Chamber we extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of Ambrose 'Ambie' McMullen, Cootehill, who tragically lost his life in a mining explosion in Australia," they posted.

"Ambie was well-known and fondly-remembered in our community and his untimely passing has deeply saddened all who knew him.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this heartbreaking time.

"May he rest in peace."

'Devastating'

Cobar mayor Jarrod Marsden said the town was in mourning, adding that 'members of the community are all impacted'.

"Our thoughts are with the families, friends and colleagues of those affected by this devastating event," he said.

"Living and working in a small town means that news like this can have a deep and personal impact on many of us, both directly and indirectly.

"Please remember to take care of yourself and to check in on one another over the coming days and weeks."

He added that the mine, located around 40 miles north of the town, was acquired by Polymetals in 2024.

The NSW Police Force has said that emergency services remain at the scene and they are preparing a report for the coroner.