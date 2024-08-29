Family's emotional appeal over man missing for more than four months
THE family of a man who was last seen more than four months ago have made an emotional appeal for his return.

Jason Hughes was last seen on April 26.

The 27-year-old, who is deemed a high-risk missing person by police, has links to Belfast but could be anywhere in Northern Ireland, the PSNI have confirmed in a statement renewing their appeal for information on his whereabouts while releasing an image of the missing man.

"We are continuing to search for 27-year-old Jason Hughes who we are treating as a high risk missing person,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Angus said.

Jason Hughes was last seen in April

"Jason was first reported missing to police in August, but he has not been since Friday 26th April.

“His family, who are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time, have not heard from him since early April.”

He added: “Jason has links to the Belfast and Craigavon areas, but we believe he could be anywhere in Northern Ireland.

“We are appealing to the public to please look at the image of Jason and let us know if you recognise him or have seen him.”

In an emotional statement, Mr Hughes family said they “just want him home”.

“As a family - his mum, dad, and brothers - we all miss him and are heartbroken with worry,” they said.

"We are asking everyone to please look at the image and let the police know if you know anything about Jason's whereabouts. We love him and miss him so much,” they added.

Mr Hughes is described as being approximately 5ft 4 inches tall, of slim build, with short fair/ blond hair and blue eyes.

"I am also appealing directly to Jason to make contact with police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well,” Det Insp Angus said.

"Anyone with any information on Jason's whereabouts, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please make contact with police on 101 and quote reference 830 of 03/08/24,” he added.

