Father-of-four and his mother-in-law named as two of three victims in St Stephen's Day collision in Co. Tyrone

A YOUNG father-of-four and his mother-in-law have been named as two of the three victims in a collision in Co. Tyrone on St Stephen's Day.

Patrick Rogers, 26, from Cookstown and Mary Duffy, 52, from Dungannon died in the two-vehicle collision at around 3.30pm on December 26 in the Dungannon Road area of Cookstown.

Mr Rogers' wife and four children were injured when the Nissan X-Trail he was driving was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Golf.

They remain in hospital, although their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the second vehicle, a woman in her 80s, also died in the collision.

'Deeply tragic'

First Minister Designate Michelle O'Neill, a Sinn Féin MLA for Mid-Ulster, offered her condolences to the families of those affected.

"It is deeply tragic news to learn that three adults have been killed and a woman and four children injured as a result of this terrible road traffic collision in Co. Tyrone," she said.

"I offer my heartfelt sympathies to the families of those tragically killed and every best wish to those injured for a full and speedy recovery."

Superintendent Stephen Murray, District Commander for Mid Ulster, said the tragedy was particularly raw coming as it did at Christmas time.

"Our thoughts are very much with the families of the people who lost their lives on our roads," he said.

"Any loss of life is a cause of great sadness and it feels particularly tragic at Christmas.

"I'd also like to commend members of the public who provided assistance at the scene of this collision and our officers and other emergency services for their caring and professional approach in these very tragic circumstances."

An investigation is being led by specialist investigators from the Collision Investigation Unit.

They have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage or any other information, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 957 of 26/12/22.