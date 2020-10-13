'Finding Jack Charlton' debut trailer released - a documentary recalling the life of Ireland's favourite Englishman
News

'Finding Jack Charlton' debut trailer released - a documentary recalling the life of Ireland's favourite Englishman

A TRAILER has been released for the upcoming documentary 'Finding Jack Charlton', and it looks brilliant.

'He conquered the world. He transformed a nation. Then he faced he greatest challenge,' reads the documentary's tagline - which recalls the life and career of Ireland's favourite foreigner.

Jack, who sadly passed away in July, won the world cup with England as a player, before settling into management and guiding Ireland to perhaps their most successful ever period on the international stage - at a time when Anglo-Irish relations were particularly strained.

But the documentary covers more than just football. It delves into Jack's previously undocumented battle with dementia.

It offers an intimate insight into the life of the former Ireland manager, and the challenges that he and his family faced.

Advertisement

Palermo , Italy - 21 June 1990; Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton after the FIFA World Cup 1990 Group F match between Republic of Ireland and Netherlands at Stadio La Favorita in Palermo, Italy. (Photo By Ray McManus/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

There're appearances from Jack's wife Pat, his son John and several Ireland players who played under the great man including Paul McGrath, David O'Leary and Packie Bonner.

The filmmakers had access to never-before-seen elements Jack's life, including detailed, hand-written notes that he kept throughout his career.

"Gripping, heartbreaking, inspirational," wrote The Times in a review.

From the director of Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager, Finding Jack Charlton is set for release on November 6.

Check out the trailer below:

Advertisement

See More: Documentary, Ireland Football, Jack Charlton, Trailer

Related

Netflix facing criminal charge in Texas over 'lewd’ depiction of children in 'Cuties'
News 5 days ago

Netflix facing criminal charge in Texas over 'lewd’ depiction of children in 'Cuties'

By: Jack Beresford

Powerful new documentary exploring life and legacy of Martin McGuinness to air tonight
News 1 month ago

Powerful new documentary exploring life and legacy of Martin McGuinness to air tonight

By: Rachael O'Connor

HERSTORY: RTÉ to air series of original documentaries celebrating "Ireland's great female trailblazers"
News 8 months ago

HERSTORY: RTÉ to air series of original documentaries celebrating "Ireland's great female trailblazers"

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

OLD FIRM CLASH: Neil Lennon aims to steer his team to win tenth title in a row
Sport 2 hours ago

OLD FIRM CLASH: Neil Lennon aims to steer his team to win tenth title in a row

By: Jack Martin

'It's not going to be a normal Halloween' - Dr Tony Holohan tells Irish children not to go trick or treating
News 3 hours ago

'It's not going to be a normal Halloween' - Dr Tony Holohan tells Irish children not to go trick or treating

By: Harry Brent

Irish court rejects extradition of Ian Bailey to France over murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier
News 18 hours ago

Irish court rejects extradition of Ian Bailey to France over murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

By: Harry Brent

Irish UN troops begin quarantine after arriving back in Dublin from Syria
News 20 hours ago

Irish UN troops begin quarantine after arriving back in Dublin from Syria

By: Mal Rogers

Comedian Patrick Kielty headlines as Liverpool Irish Festival returns this week
Entertainment 20 hours ago

Comedian Patrick Kielty headlines as Liverpool Irish Festival returns this week

By: Fiona Audley