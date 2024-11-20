Five identified through garda ‘persons of interest’ appeal over Dublin riots

FIVE people have been identified following a public appeal by gardai investigating riots which broke out in Dublin last year.

Yesterday the police force published images of 99 ‘persons of interest’ whom they wished to speak to in connection with their investigation into the riots in Dublin on November 23, 2023.

They called on the public to help identify these ‘persons of interest’ through the image database, which was posted on the their website in the morning.

The site was “experiencing a high volume of traffic” following their appeal, the force confirmed, which meant some visitors experienced delays while trying to access the site.

Within hours of their appeal going live they had identified five of the ‘persons of interest’, and subsequently removed their images from the gallery.

A garda spokesperson said that there had been a "very significant public response to this appeal for information”.

"An Garda Síochána is not confirming at this time the role of any of these individuals in the events of November 23, 2023 and it should not be presumed that identification means criminal involvement in these events,” they explained.

The force continues to request assistance from members of the public who can provide information for any of the remaining ‘persons of interest’ through the Garda website.