Five identified through garda ‘persons of interest’ appeal over Dublin riots
News

Five identified through garda ‘persons of interest’ appeal over Dublin riots

FIVE people have been identified following a public appeal by gardai investigating riots which broke out in Dublin last year.

Yesterday the police force published images of 99 ‘persons of interest’ whom they wished to speak to in connection with their investigation into the riots in Dublin on November 23, 2023.

They called on the public to help identify these ‘persons of interest’ through the image database, which was posted on the their website in the morning.

The site was “experiencing a high volume of traffic” following their appeal, the force confirmed, which meant some visitors experienced delays while trying to access the site.

Within hours of their appeal going live they had identified five of the ‘persons of interest’, and subsequently removed their images from the gallery.

A garda spokesperson said that there had been a "very significant public response to this appeal for information”.

"An Garda Síochána is not confirming at this time the role of any of these individuals in the events of November 23, 2023 and it should not be presumed that identification means criminal involvement in these events,” they explained.

The force continues to request assistance from members of the public who can provide information for any of the remaining ‘persons of interest’ through the Garda website.

See More: Dublin, Gardai Appeal

Related

Gardaí issue images of 99 ‘persons of interest’ in connection with Dublin riots
News 19 hours ago

Gardaí issue images of 99 ‘persons of interest’ in connection with Dublin riots

By: Fiona Audley

Further four people arrested in ongoing investigation into Dublin riots
News 22 hours ago

Further four people arrested in ongoing investigation into Dublin riots

By: Fiona Audley

Renewed appeal for information on anniversary of man's murder in Tallaght
News 2 days ago

Renewed appeal for information on anniversary of man's murder in Tallaght

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Murder suspect appears in court after man dies in Cornwall
News 23 hours ago

Murder suspect appears in court after man dies in Cornwall

By: Fiona Audley

‘Devastated’ GAA club leads tributes after young man dies following early morning collision
News 1 day ago

‘Devastated’ GAA club leads tributes after young man dies following early morning collision

By: Fiona Audley

Woman dies following collision where two pedestrians were hit
News 1 day ago

Woman dies following collision where two pedestrians were hit

By: Fiona Audley

Three people held in bedroom as masked gang burgled Co. Down house
News 2 days ago

Three people held in bedroom as masked gang burgled Co. Down house

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin says Taoiseach has 'serious questions to answer' over Fine Gael election candidate
News 2 days ago

Sinn Féin says Taoiseach has 'serious questions to answer' over Fine Gael election candidate

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police believe Co. Down arson attack may be linked to loyalist feud
News 2 days ago

Police believe Co. Down arson attack may be linked to loyalist feud

By: Gerard Donaghy