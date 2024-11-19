Gardaí issue images of 99 ‘persons of interest’ in connection with Dublin riots
News

Gardaí issue images of 99 ‘persons of interest’ in connection with Dublin riots

IMAGES of 99 people who gardaí want to speak to in connection with their investigation into the riots in Dublin last year have been released today.

The police force is urging the public to help identify these ‘persons of interest’ through the image database, which was posted on the their website this morning.

Images of 99 'persons of interest' have been posted on the garda website this morning

“An Garda Síochána is requesting the assistance of the general public in identifying each person of interest to either rule these ‘in or out’ of the investigative process,” they said in a statement.

On November 23, 2023 violence and disorder erupted in the Irish capital e streets after three children and a teacher were injured in a stabbing attack outside a city centre primary school.

A bus on fire during the rioting and looting in Dublin on November 23, 2023 (Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie)

It became a large-scale public disorder incident which continued over a number of hours across Dublin North Inner and South Inner City.

It involved alleged offences of riot, violent disorder, arson, criminal damage, assault, theft, public disorder, harassment and intimidation, and the investigation into the perpetrators is still active.

As part of the investigation over 17,000 hours of CCTV footage has been analysed by Gardai.

This analysis has identified the ‘persons of Interest’ list released today.

To date 57 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Four males have been arrested this week in connection with the ongoing investigations into the Dublin riots in November of last year

“Any member of the public can provide information/ make a nomination by clicking on the specific image from the gallery,” the police force explained today.

“This will open a standalone view of the image and a ‘Submit Information’ button. Click on the ‘Submit Information’ will open an Information form.

“Complete the information form and click on submit and your information will be sent directly to the Garda Investigation Team at Store Street Garda Station.”

They added: “The investigation team at Store Street Garda Station can also be contacted by telephone at 01 6668000 or by email at store.street.public@garda,ie.

“Any member of the public can also provide confidential information to the Garda Investigation team by contacting the Garda Confidential Phone number 1800 666 111.”

See More: Dublin, Riots

Related

Further four people arrested in ongoing investigation into Dublin riots
News 4 hours ago

Further four people arrested in ongoing investigation into Dublin riots

By: Fiona Audley

Renewed appeal for information on anniversary of man's murder in Tallaght
News 2 days ago

Renewed appeal for information on anniversary of man's murder in Tallaght

By: Gerard Donaghy

New search underway in Co. Dublin for couple who went missing in 2015
News 2 days ago

New search underway in Co. Dublin for couple who went missing in 2015

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Police believe Co. Down arson attack may be linked to loyalist feud
News 1 day ago

Police believe Co. Down arson attack may be linked to loyalist feud

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach leads tribute to 'gifted' Irish comedian Jon Kenny
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach leads tribute to 'gifted' Irish comedian Jon Kenny

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin MLA expresses concern over policing at Hillary Clinton protest in Belfast
News 2 days ago

Sinn Féin MLA expresses concern over policing at Hillary Clinton protest in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police hunt man for breaching bail conditions ahead of rape trial
News 2 days ago

Police hunt man for breaching bail conditions ahead of rape trial

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man sentenced for manslaughter of vulnerable grandfather in 'violent and unprovoked attack'
News 2 days ago

Man sentenced for manslaughter of vulnerable grandfather in 'violent and unprovoked attack'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man, 20, charged with murder of James Brogan
News 2 days ago

Man, 20, charged with murder of James Brogan

By: Gerard Donaghy