Gardaí issue images of 99 ‘persons of interest’ in connection with Dublin riots

IMAGES of 99 people who gardaí want to speak to in connection with their investigation into the riots in Dublin last year have been released today.

The police force is urging the public to help identify these ‘persons of interest’ through the image database, which was posted on the their website this morning.

“An Garda Síochána is requesting the assistance of the general public in identifying each person of interest to either rule these ‘in or out’ of the investigative process,” they said in a statement.

On November 23, 2023 violence and disorder erupted in the Irish capital e streets after three children and a teacher were injured in a stabbing attack outside a city centre primary school.

It became a large-scale public disorder incident which continued over a number of hours across Dublin North Inner and South Inner City.

It involved alleged offences of riot, violent disorder, arson, criminal damage, assault, theft, public disorder, harassment and intimidation, and the investigation into the perpetrators is still active.

As part of the investigation over 17,000 hours of CCTV footage has been analysed by Gardai.

This analysis has identified the ‘persons of Interest’ list released today.

To date 57 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

“Any member of the public can provide information/ make a nomination by clicking on the specific image from the gallery,” the police force explained today.

“This will open a standalone view of the image and a ‘Submit Information’ button. Click on the ‘Submit Information’ will open an Information form.

“Complete the information form and click on submit and your information will be sent directly to the Garda Investigation Team at Store Street Garda Station.”

They added: “The investigation team at Store Street Garda Station can also be contacted by telephone at 01 6668000 or by email at store.street.public@garda,ie.

“Any member of the public can also provide confidential information to the Garda Investigation team by contacting the Garda Confidential Phone number 1800 666 111.”