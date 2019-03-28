Five injured after aggravated burglary in Shaen, Portlaoise
News

Five injured after aggravated burglary in Shaen, Portlaoise

Five people were injured in County Laois after four armed men burst into their home and robbed them. 

Gardaí are investigating the aggravated burglary which occurred at a house in Shaen, Portlaoise at around 9.50pm on Tuesday night.

Four masked men, armed with what are described as sledge hammers and screwdrivers, entered a house and assaulted the five people inside.

Three women and two men were in the house at the time.

The suspects stole jewellery, cash and other items from the home.

Advertisement

One of the injured men was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

The raiders fled on foot and no arrests have been made so far.

Gardaí have said investigations are continuing.

See More: Aggravated Burglary, Co Laois

Related

How Darby O'Gill and the Little People helped Sean Connery become James Bond
News 1 day ago

How Darby O'Gill and the Little People helped Sean Connery become James Bond

By: Jack Beresford

Former 'Philadelphia Rose' Maria Walsh aiming for the European Parliament
News 1 day ago

Former 'Philadelphia Rose' Maria Walsh aiming for the European Parliament

By: Mal Rogers

Man loses nearly two stone in 20 days after swapping food for beer over Lent
News 1 day ago

Man loses nearly two stone in 20 days after swapping food for beer over Lent

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Arlene Foster hands Theresa May fresh Brexit blow as she confirms DUP won’t back deal
News 20 hours ago

Arlene Foster hands Theresa May fresh Brexit blow as she confirms DUP won’t back deal

By: Stephen Mahon

‘He has a wand of a left foot’ – Mick McCarthy on Ireland goalscorer Conor Hourihane
Sport 22 hours ago

‘He has a wand of a left foot’ – Mick McCarthy on Ireland goalscorer Conor Hourihane

By: Stephen Mahon

Why did Pope Francis refuse to let Catholics kiss his papal ring? What is the significance of the Pope's papal ring?
News 1 day ago

Why did Pope Francis refuse to let Catholics kiss his papal ring? What is the significance of the Pope's papal ring?

By: Jack Beresford

Newborn baby injured in tragic incident at Cork maternity hospital dies
News 1 day ago

Newborn baby injured in tragic incident at Cork maternity hospital dies

By: Jack Beresford

James McClean slams Declan Rice over England switch
News 1 day ago

James McClean slams Declan Rice over England switch

By: Jack Beresford