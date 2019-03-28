Five injured after aggravated burglary in Shaen, Portlaoise

Five people were injured in County Laois after four armed men burst into their home and robbed them.

Gardaí are investigating the aggravated burglary which occurred at a house in Shaen, Portlaoise at around 9.50pm on Tuesday night.

Four masked men, armed with what are described as sledge hammers and screwdrivers, entered a house and assaulted the five people inside.

Three women and two men were in the house at the time.

The suspects stole jewellery, cash and other items from the home.

One of the injured men was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

The raiders fled on foot and no arrests have been made so far.

Gardaí have said investigations are continuing.