Former home of missing Kyran Durnin searched by gardai

THE former home of a missing eight-year-old boy from Co. Louth is being searched by Gardaí.

Kyran Durnin lived at the house in Emer Terrace, Dundalk until May of this year, the police force confirmed in a statement.

Officers investigating the disappearance of the boy, who is “missing, presumed dead”, took possession of the property yesterday.

They began technical and forensic examinations there today in order to find any evidence which may point to the whereabouts of the young boy, who was last seen in August.

The garden and adjoining open ground to the house will also be searched.

“The purpose of these searches are to discover any evidence which might provide us with information as to Kyran’s current whereabouts or what has happened to Kyran,” Garda Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern confirmed today.

“The house is known to have been Kyran’s family home for a period of years up to May 2024.”

He added: “I must emphasise that the current tenants of this house are not connected in anyway with Kyran or his disappearance.”

On October 16 Gardaí launched a murder investigation in relation to the boy, who had been missing for more than six weeks at that stage.

Kyran and his mother Dayla Durnin, 24, had been reported missing from their home in Drogheda, Co. Louth since Friday, August 30.

Last week, investigators stood down their appeal for information on Ms Durnin, whom them have located, while renewing their request for information on her son.

"Despite extensive enquiries carried out by gardaí to date, An Garda Síochána have been unable to either locate Kyran, identify any information on his current whereabouts or any evidence that he is currently alive," read a garda statement.

"Following enquiries to date, investigating gardaí now believe that Kyran is missing presumed dead,” they added.

A murder investigation has been launched under the direction of a Senior Investigation Officer (SIO) based out of an incident room established at Drogheda Garda Station.

“An Garda Síochána is liaising closely with other state agencies, including TUSLA, who are co-operating and assisting fully with this murder investigation,” Chf Supt McGovern said today.

“I want to thank members of the public who have contacted the Garda investigation team to date,” he added.

“An Garda Síochána’s sole focus and primary concern, and that of the investigation team, is Kyran.

“We want to discover where Kyran is. We want to discover what has happened to Kyran.

“I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information in connection with the disappearance of Kyran to contact investigating Gardaí.

“Do not rule out any information that you may have.

“Please do not assume that the investigation team know the information that you may have.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Anyone with information should contact the Garda Investigation Team at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána.