Former US President Barack Obama receives Freedom of City of Dublin

BARACK OBAMA has been awarded the Freedom of the City of Dublin following a ceremony in the Irish capital.

The former US President received the honour from the Lord Mayor of Dublin Councillor Ray McAdam at an event held at the Shelbourne Hotel yesterday afternoon.

President Obama was awarded the freedom by Dublin City Council in 2017 but only formally received it yesterday, while on a visit to Dublin to take part in an event this weekend.

An Evening with Barack O’Bama takes place at the 3Arena this evening, where he will chat with the Irish journalist and literary editor Fintan O'Toole.

Obama was presented with a first edition of Ulysses and a bottle of Teeling Whiskey during the freedom ceremony.

The former president said he accepted the honour with "deep humility", before adding that “these are, undoubtedly, times of great challenge and great change, but it is in moments like these that we are reminded of who we truly are”.

He explained: “We are people, the Irish and Americans, who never stop imagining a brighter future for us all.

"That defiant, enduring hope has always been an unshakeable bond that connects our two countries, and so many others around the world," he added.

Lord Mayor McAdam said it was a “great honour” to present the president with his honour.

“This award recognises not only his remarkable achievements as president of the United States, but also his steadfast commitment to democracy, equality, and the power of community,” he said.

“President Obama has inspired millions around the world with his leadership and his vision for a fairer, more compassionate society,” he added.

“It is fitting that Dublin now welcomes him as a freeman of our city.”

Only 88 people have been awarded the Freedom of Dublin City since it was first awarded in 1876.

Previous recipients include Ulysses S. Grant, John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, Nelson Mandela and Mikhail Gorbachev.

Sporting heroes Jack Charlton, Ronnie Delany and Kellie Harrington have also received the award.