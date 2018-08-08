Forty sheep stolen from field in Northern Ireland
News

Forty sheep stolen from field in Northern Ireland

POLICE in Northern Ireland have issued an appeal for information after 40 sheep were stolen from a farm in Co Down.

A total of 21 ewes, one ram and 18 lambs were taken from the field on the Bannfield Road in Rathfriland, Co Down.

The theft was believed to have occurred sometime between June 24 and June 27.

The appeal issued by the PSNI reads: “If you have any information regarding the theft of the sheep, or their whereabouts, please call 101 quoting reference 521 of 6/8/18.

“Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

