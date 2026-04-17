Four cities, one story: the Irish in Britain

THERE is no single story of the Irish in Britain.

What makes up our community, is a patchwork of experiences shaped by time, place, industry and necessity.

From the teeming docks of Liverpool to the tenements of Glasgow, from Birmingham’s building sites to the jute mills of Dundee, the Irish did not simply arrive in Britain — they settled, adapted, and in doing so left distinct marks on the cities they helped to build.

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