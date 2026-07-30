Warnings issued as death toll on Irish roads passes 105

GARDAÍ have warned the Irish public to drive with care this bank holiday weekend ass the number of deaths on the roads passed 105.

A roads policing operation gets underway across the country today, which will continue until Tuesday, August 4.

The initiative will target those speeding, driving under the influence, using mobile ohones while driving and driving without a seatbelt, the police force confirmed in a statement.

“The August bank holiday weekend is traditionally very busy on Irish roads” they said.

“People use the long weekend as an opportunity to enjoy summer staycations, travel to family and friends and enjoy the many festivals and amenities across the country.

“Unfortunately, with an increase in road use comes a higher risk of fatal or serious injury road traffic collisions.”

There have been 105 fatalities on Irish roads this year, up to July 28.

Yesterday the figure rose following the death of Oscar-winning Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard.

The 56-year-old died after being involved in a single vehicle collision while riding his motorcycle in Dublin in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Lucan Garda Station at (01) 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

This year’s fatalities are “significantly higher” than the figure recorded at the same time last year, Gardaí confirm.

Garda Assistant Commissioner Denis Ferry, of the Roads Policing and Community Engagement unit, described the current level of fatalities as “concerning”.

“Each fatality is not just a number; it is a person with a family, friends, colleagues and a community,” he said.

"These rising fatalities are symptomatic of a bigger and very worrying concern around road safety in general,” he explained.

“We are repeatedly seeing high levels of detections and enforcement activity by our members due to sustained non-compliance with road traffic laws by road users.

"Road safety needs to be a priority for everyone."

He added: “The August Bank Holiday weekend is traditionally very busy on our roads.

“Our message is simple: slow down, put your mobile phone away, wear your seatbelt and never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. These simple actions will help save a life this weekend."

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