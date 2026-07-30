Economy Minister criticises British Government for taxing Dublin to Derry air route

NORTHERN Ireland’s Economy Minister has criticised the British Government for imposing air passenger duty (APD) on flights from Derry to Dublin.

The air route, which is set to return later this year, is deemed of “strategic importance” to the north west od Ireland, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said this week.

She has previously called on the British Government to exempt the service from APD for that reason.

“I am deeply disappointed that the British Government has decided to impose Air Passenger Duty on the Derry-Dublin air service,” she said.

“Supporting the air route between Derry and Dublin is a New Decade New Approach commitment, which the British Government agreed along with the Irish Government,” she added.

“Improving regional balance is one of my key priorities as Economy Minister, in line with this I am investing £4m per year to develop the City of Derry Airport,” the Minister explained.

“The Irish Government is contributing Shared Island funding for the Derry to Dublin service. Meanwhile the British Government, whose new Prime Minister has made much of his pledge to ‘deliver growth in every postcode’, is intent on taxing the service.

“This will increase prices for passengers travelling from Derry to Dublin and runs entirely contrary to the objective of ensuring the sustainability of the route because of its regional significance, the exact same objective of the Derry to Heathrow route which does not have APD applied."

The Irish Government recently confirmed plans for the return of the route are moving forward, with flights expected to take off later this year.

Derry Airport’s website says that the service will run twice daily from October 2026.

“This route will unlock economic, business and tourism opportunities in the North West,” Minister Archibald said.

“I will therefore continue to engage with the British Government and urge it to reconsider this position, do the right thing and exempt this important air link from APD.”

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