Four Gardaí charged in relation to major corruption investigation
News

Four Gardaí charged in relation to major corruption investigation

FOUR GARDA officers have been charged in connection with an investigation into corruption within the force.

As part of an investigation led by the Assistant Commissioner, Organised and Serious Crime (OSC) into alleged corruption in public office, four members of An Garda Síochána have been arrested and charged with offences relating to perverting the course of justice.

The arrests have been made as pat of a two-year investigation into alleged garda corruption in the south of the country, and involves allegations that information had been disclosed about a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) investigation into the activities of a criminal gang in the province of Munster-- the CAB believes information from the investigation may have been leaked to members of the gang.

All four officers are based in the south of the country; an unnamed private citizen has also been arrested and charged in connection with the corruption investigation by the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The four officers and private citizens have been charged following directions received from the Director of Public Prosecutions, An Garda Síochána have confirmed.

All five individuals have been released on station bail and are due to appear before Limerick Court next month, on Friday 14th May 2021.

In a statement issued yesterday, An Garda Síochána said the force will not be commenting further as this investigation-- by Gardaí, and attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI)-- is ongoing.

 

