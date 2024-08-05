Four men due in court today over weekend disorder in Belfast
News

Four men due in court today over weekend disorder in Belfast

FOUR men are due to appear in court today following outbreaks of violence and disorder in Belfast at the weekend.

Sporadic violence developed across the city centre on Saturday and further disorder was reported in the Sandy Row area, where a business premises was also set on fire.

In a statement last night, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said the force was working hard to identity anyone responsible for criminal disorder.

He added that those involved 'will be dealt with using the full force of the law'.

This morning, the PSNI revealed that a 53-year-old man has been charged with resisting police, three counts of assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old man has also been charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of fireworks without a licence and riotous behaviour.

He also faces the charge of disorderly behaviour.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with taking part in an un-notified public procession.

The four men are all due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court today.

Police are continuing to gather evidence, CCTV and other footage of the events and anyone who has information or who can identify those responsible is asked to contact police on 101.

See More: Belfast

Related

Police 'working hard to identify all those responsible' for Belfast disorder as four arrested
News 19 hours ago

Police 'working hard to identify all those responsible' for Belfast disorder as four arrested

By: Gerard Donaghy

Politicians condemn violent disturbances in Belfast as police treat criminal damage as hate crimes
News 1 day ago

Politicians condemn violent disturbances in Belfast as police treat criminal damage as hate crimes

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested after drugs worth £75k found in PSNI raid with UK Border Force
News 4 days ago

Man arrested after drugs worth £75k found in PSNI raid with UK Border Force

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Man arrested as gardaí investigate death of woman in Co. Cork
News 1 day ago

Man arrested as gardaí investigate death of woman in Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged after van rams gates of State buildings in Dublin
News 1 day ago

Man charged after van rams gates of State buildings in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Down ferry passengers robbed at knifepoint after accepting lift from strangers
News 1 day ago

Co. Down ferry passengers robbed at knifepoint after accepting lift from strangers

By: Gerard Donaghy

Morrison milestone — Van the Man at 79
Entertainment 2 days ago

Morrison milestone — Van the Man at 79

By: Michael J. McDonagh

Prospects of a partitioned city
Comment 3 days ago

Prospects of a partitioned city

By: Malachi O'Doherty