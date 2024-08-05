Four men due in court today over weekend disorder in Belfast

FOUR men are due to appear in court today following outbreaks of violence and disorder in Belfast at the weekend.

Sporadic violence developed across the city centre on Saturday and further disorder was reported in the Sandy Row area, where a business premises was also set on fire.

In a statement last night, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said the force was working hard to identity anyone responsible for criminal disorder.

He added that those involved 'will be dealt with using the full force of the law'.

This morning, the PSNI revealed that a 53-year-old man has been charged with resisting police, three counts of assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old man has also been charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of fireworks without a licence and riotous behaviour.

He also faces the charge of disorderly behaviour.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with taking part in an un-notified public procession.

The four men are all due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court today.

Police are continuing to gather evidence, CCTV and other footage of the events and anyone who has information or who can identify those responsible is asked to contact police on 101.