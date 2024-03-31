Four teenagers arrested in Belfast after boy taken to hospital following assault
POLICE in Belfast have arrested four teenage boys following an assault that left another male teen requiring hospital treatment.

The incident occurred in the Girdwood Avenue area of North Belfast at around 5.50pm on Friday.

The PSNI has said they are treating the assault as a sectarian hate crime.

"The victim was punched, kicked and sustained a number of injuries to his arm, nose and head," said Inspector Adams of the PSNI.

"He was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.

"Four males, aged 13, 14, 15 and 16, were subsequently arrested on suspicious of grievous bodily harm with intent, and affray."

He added: "This assault is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime and we encourage anyone who can assist with our enquiries to get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting reference number 68 of March 30, 2024."

