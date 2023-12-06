Fourth arrest in Tyrone murder investigation as vigil held for caring and loving Odhran Kelly

POLICE investigating the murder of 23-year-old Odhran Kelly in Co. Tyrone have this evening made a fourth arrest.

It comes as a vigil was held in Mr Kelly's hometown of Lurgan, where those gathered were urged to embody the 'love and care' shown by the young man.

The latest arrest is the fourth made by detectives investigating the death of Mr Kelly, whose body was found next to a burning car in the early hours of Sunday.

'So much sadness'

Speaking to those gathered at this evening's vigil, Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd said Mr Kelly's death was the latest blow to strike the town in the past 12 months.

"Lurgan has seen so much tragedy in the past year," he said.

"We have seen three young lives taken — Natalie McNally, Shane Whitla and young Odhran.

"Each of those deaths has been a huge tragedy for their families and they carry that heartache every day.

"We as a community have also been hurt by those events. Our confidence, our morale, has all been tested over this last year.

"There has been so much sadness. We have seen the lives lost through suicide, we have seen young people's lives lost both at home and abroad, which has caused much sadness for the town."

I want to express my deepest condolences to Odhrán Kelly's mum Jacqui, his brother Paul, his wider family circle, and all who knew and loved him. The entire community in Lurgan is devastated at the loss of a young person with his whole life ahead of him. May he rest in peace.

However, Mr O'Dowd said the tragedies should not define Lurgan, which should instead follow the example of Mr Kelly.

"I want to appeal to this community not to set Lurgan — its present, its future — in the image of those who robbed young Odhran of his life," he added.

"Let's set the present and the future image of Lurgan in the image of Odhran.

"Odhran cared and loved deeply for his friends and family. He had hopes and ambitions.

"Let us as a community ensure that as we move forward, the love and the care that Odhran had for his family and friends be continued — that we as a community reach out to each other and that we set a destiny that young Odhran would be proud of."

'Open mind'

This evening, detectives investigating Mr Kelly's death arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Three people previously arrested — two women, aged 43 and 36, and another 31-year-old man — remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said police are following a number of lines of enquiry as the investigate the circumstances of Mr Kelly's death.

"The investigation is at an early stage and we are continuing to interview people who remain in custody," he said.

"I am keeping an open mind regarding the motive and am following a number of lines of enquiry."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 370 of December 3.