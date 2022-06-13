THE FREEDOM of Dublin City has been conferred on three inspirational women over the weekend in a ceremony which took place on Saturday.

Olympic champion boxer Kellie Harrington was awarded for her work in the community, her caring exemplar and role modelling for young people and sporting achievements, while Professor Mary Aiken was conferred for her work in the areas of cyber psychology, online safety and security.

Ailbhe Smyth was conferred for her work in the areas of human rights and social justice, with Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland saying it was a privilege to confer all three women.

"The Freedom of the City is the highest Civic honour Dublin City can bestow," she said. "It is a privilege for me to confer the Freedom on these three most deserving recipients, Ailbhe Smyth, Professor Mary Aiken and Kellie Harrington."

The ceremony took place in the Mansion House on Dawson Street, with Kellie Harrington saying it was an honour to receive the freedom of the City.

.@LordMayorDublin has awarded @Kelly64kg the Freedom of the City for her unstinting work in the community, her caring exemplar and role modelling for young people and for her sporting achievements. #FOTC pic.twitter.com/rwvc1IvxVa — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) June 11, 2022

"It gives me and my family a huge sense of pride and I would like to thank the Lord Mayor and Dublin City Council on behalf of my family, my community and all who has supported me on my journey.

"There is not too many women on this role of honour and I am delighted to be one of three incredible women who will receive this award."

Ailbhe Smyth said:

"I am deeply honoured and absolutely delighted to receive the Freedom of the City I love and have lived in all my life. As an activist, it’s wonderful to see our collective struggles for equality, justice and human rights being recognised and valued and so encouraging for younger generations of campaigners."

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland, will confer the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin on @ailbhes, Professor @maryCyPsy and @Kelly64kg this evening at the Mansion House #FOTC pic.twitter.com/yN8veqnqPS — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) June 11, 2022

Professor Aiken said it was an honour to be considered in the same roll call as JFK, Nelson Mandela and Mother Theresa, and that she was "equally honoured to be in the company of strong, pioneering female representatives of Ireland's recent past, present and future."

"However, I don’t view this as an award for personal endeavour - I am delighted that it highlights the science and work focused on creating a safer and more secure cyberspace.”

The Freedom has previously been conferred on 83 persons ranging from Presidents to Prisoners of Conscience to people in Sports and Entertainment. The first recipient of the Freedom of the City was Isaac Butt in 1876. The most recent recipients were Jim Gavin on 18th January 2020 and Dr Tony Holohan on 19th June 2021.

Ailbhe Smyth, Professor Mary Aiken and Kellie Harrington were presented with a gift from the city of a piece of Dublin Crystal. They also received an inscribed scroll with calligraphy by Tom McConville.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin nominates people for the Freedom of the City. Any nominations are then brought before a meeting of the City Council where it must be ratified by a majority vote.