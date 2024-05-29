‘Frightening experience’: Two men held knife to driver’s throat while robbing them in their car
News

POLICE have launched an investigation after a driver had a knife held to their throat while being robbed in their car.

The incident happened in Larne, Co, Antrim on the evening of May 26.

Two men forced their way into the car before holding a knife to the driver’s throat and demanding money.

They then made off with a purse containing cash.

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for information and have urged any witnesses to come forward.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Marks said: “Thankfully, no one was injured, however this was a frightening experience for the victim who was left badly shaken by their ordeal.

“We are currently investigating a number of lines of enquiry to try and identify the suspect.”

He added: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone who has CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1660 26/5/24."

