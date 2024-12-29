Fundraiser set up for children of married couple killed in Dublin hit-and-run

A FUNDRAISER has been set up to support the children of a married couple killed in a hit-and-run in Dublin on St Stephen's Day.

Georgina Hogg Moore, 39, died at the scene of the incident near the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre at around 5.45pm on Thursday, while her husband Anthony Hogg, 40, later passed away in hospital.

Two other pedestrians were involved in the collision, although no other injuries were reported.

A man in his 40s has since been questioned by gardaí after presenting himself to Blanchardstown Garda Station later on Thursday.

Floral tributes have been left at the site of the collision on Blanchardstown Road North, while a vigil was held at the scene on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the GoFundMe page set up to support the couple's two children has so far raised more than €21,000.

The fundraiser described Mr Hogg and his wife as 'two beloved members of our community'.

"Georgina and Anto were not just cherished parents, but also incredible individuals who touched the lives of everyone they met," it reads.

"They were always the first to lend a helping hand, to support others without hesitation, and to spread kindness wherever they went."

It adds: "While nothing can replace the love and presence of Georgina and Anto, we hope to ease the financial burden and create a foundation for their children to thrive."

According to the Irish Sun, gardaí are continuing to examine a car believed to have been involved in the incident, while questioning of the detained man has been suspended several times on medical grounds.

Investigators are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Anyone in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North between 5pm and 6pm on Thursday and who may have camera footage is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station at 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.